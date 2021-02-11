Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

SSREY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.52. 28,144 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,002. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

