Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd operates as a reinsurance company. The Company offers automobile, liability, accident, engineering, marine, aviation, life, and health insurance. It provides wholesale reinsurance products, insurance-based capital market instruments, and supplementary risk management services to Property & Casualty and Life & Health clients and brokers around the globe. Swiss Reinsurance Company Ltd headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Swiss Re stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.82. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

