Synacor Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SYNC)

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 5,582 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 4,402% compared to the average volume of 124 call options.

Shares of SYNC stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $2.18. 61,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Synacor has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market cap of $86.23 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

Synacor (NASDAQ:SYNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Synacor had a negative return on equity of 21.40% and a negative net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $18.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYNC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synacor by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 218,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 63,629 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synacor during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Synacor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Synacor from $1.65 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Synacor Company Profile

Synacor, Inc, a digital technology company, provides email and collaboration software, cloud-based identity management platforms, managed web and mobile portals, and advertising solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software & Services, and Portal & Advertising.

