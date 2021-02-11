Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $5.69 Per Share

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synaptics in a report issued on Monday, February 8th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now expects that the software maker will earn $5.69 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.02. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Synaptics’ FY2022 earnings at $5.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of SYNA opened at $122.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $125.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 13,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.71, for a total transaction of $1,650,449.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,577 shares of company stock worth $3,240,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

