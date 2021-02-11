Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Receives $130.45 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.45.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. 140166 lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Synaptics alerts:

In related news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $517,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,901 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,577 shares of company stock worth $3,240,158. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 18,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $430,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at $378,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SYNA traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $124.82. 5,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,458. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $125.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Analysts predict that Synaptics will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.