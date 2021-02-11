SYNC Network (SYNC) Achieves Market Cap of $4.27 Million

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 41.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded up 122.5% against the dollar. One SYNC Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0378 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SYNC Network has a total market capitalization of $4.27 million and $1.09 million worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.28 or 0.00347709 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00030033 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $804.15 or 0.01691755 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 109.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 82.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SYNC Network’s total supply is 16,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,028,402 tokens. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4.

SYNC Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

