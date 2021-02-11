Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $285.00 to $310.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Synopsys traded as high as $282.18 and last traded at $278.86, with a volume of 3165 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $278.16.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.07.

In other Synopsys news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $2,441,855.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total transaction of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,463 shares of company stock valued at $6,413,503 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $262.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

