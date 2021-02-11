Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Insider Selling

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) shares traded down 5.5% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.75. 627,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 763,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

Specifically, Director Richard A. Young sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,011.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.88.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $660.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $416,000.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

