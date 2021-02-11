Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 3.1% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $21,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Firestone Capital Management boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the third quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $134.85 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $699.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $120.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.