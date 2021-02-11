Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $230.00 at Piper Sandler

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $186.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.82.

TTWO stock opened at $199.82 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $100.00 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $203.34 and its 200 day moving average is $177.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Burney Co. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth about $550,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 226,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

