Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.89)-($0.83) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.75). The company issued revenue guidance of $327-$329 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $322.22 million.Talend also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.89–0.83 EPS.

Shares of TLND stock traded up $7.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -25.31 and a beta of 0.84. Talend has a 52 week low of $18.30 and a 52 week high of $54.36.

Get Talend alerts:

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Talend had a negative return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Talend will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TLND. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Talend from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Talend from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.88.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.46, for a total transaction of $148,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,151,488.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Talend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.