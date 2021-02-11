Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.87 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 72.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Talend stock traded up $6.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. The company had a trading volume of 76,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07. Talend has a 1 year low of $18.30 and a 1 year high of $54.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average of $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, CFO Adam Meister sold 3,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $159,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,477,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TLND shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Talend from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Talend from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Talend from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.88.

About Talend

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

