TBH Global Asset Management LLC Buys 937 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises about 1.6% of TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $313.86. 170,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,349,732. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $315.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.02.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

