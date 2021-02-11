TBH Global Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099,670 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,180,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,989,000 after acquiring an additional 775,844 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $164,638,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $174,080,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,356,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,913,000 after acquiring an additional 131,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.84. 2,187,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,520,430. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $57.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

