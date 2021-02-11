TBH Global Asset Management LLC Sells 197 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $2.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.92. The company had a trading volume of 70,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $271.28 and a 12 month high of $393.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $936,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,418,306.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.08.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

