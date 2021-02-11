TBH Global Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,731,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,737,000 after buying an additional 1,296,673 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,175,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,652,000 after buying an additional 426,045 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,626,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,239,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,439,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,650,000 after buying an additional 200,682 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,267,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,110,000 after buying an additional 188,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price objective on AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $103.41. 146,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,013,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $182.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

