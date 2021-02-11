TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given a C$72.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) received a C$72.00 price objective from Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRP. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.60.

TRP opened at C$54.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of C$51.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.51. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.05 and a 1-year high of C$76.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$148,498.99. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

