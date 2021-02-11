TD Securities Lowers Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) (TSE:IFP) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$36.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$34.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$29.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) stock opened at C$27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.16, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.07. Interfor Co. has a 12 month low of C$4.75 and a 12 month high of C$28.72.

Interfor Co. (IFP.TO) Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Hong Knog, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

