Teck Resources (TECK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TECK stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Several research firms recently commented on TECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.09.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

