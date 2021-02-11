Ted F. Angus Sells 16,687 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 16,687 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $440,203.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,918.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMK stock opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,326.84 and a beta of 1.23. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.13 million. AssetMark Financial had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 14.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in AssetMark Financial by 12.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 13.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 736,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,004,000 after buying an additional 86,981 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after buying an additional 363,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

