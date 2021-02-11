Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of THQ traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.06. 74,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,437. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $21.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average of $19.12.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

