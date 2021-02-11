Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,600 shares, an increase of 438.9% from the January 14th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLSNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $8.51 on Thursday. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.06 and a beta of 0.38.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business.

