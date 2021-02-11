Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Down 92.2% in January

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 14th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY remained flat at $$12.14 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,292. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. Telstra has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $13.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Telstra Company Profile

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

