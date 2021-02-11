Templeton Global Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:GIM)

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0141 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock opened at $5.60 on Thursday. Templeton Global Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 112,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, for a total transaction of $602,635.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,499,254 shares of company stock valued at $24,842,538. 6.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund Company Profile

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

