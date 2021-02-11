Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Issues FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.228-4.412 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.91 billion.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $29.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.57. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $29.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $28.75 to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $31.25 to $33.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.58.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 210,644 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $5,337,718.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,100 shares of company stock worth $9,394,269 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

