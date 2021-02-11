Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $754.86 Million

Brokerages forecast that Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) will report sales of $754.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $740.80 million and the highest is $763.28 million. Terex posted sales of $885.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Terex.

Get Terex alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp raised shares of Terex from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Terex from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.31.

NYSE TEX traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 813,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,545. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -644.50 and a beta of 1.55. Terex has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In other Terex news, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Also, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,459,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,658 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,234. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Terex by 6,221.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, materials processing machinery, and cranes worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Material Processing (MP). It offers AWP equipment, utility equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential buildings and facilities; construction and maintenance of utility and telecommunication lines; tree trimming; certain construction and foundation drilling applications; and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terex (TEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.