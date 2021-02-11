Terra Price Reaches $5.61 on Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Terra has traded up 116.4% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $2.65 billion and approximately $299.67 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.61 or 0.00011742 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008667 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 265.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 66.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 981,386,018 coins and its circulating supply is 471,851,581 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

Terra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

