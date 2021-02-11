TerraKRW Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One TerraKRW coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. TerraKRW has a total market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $139,088.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00052222 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.45 or 0.00258924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00095386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00077541 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00084713 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00061799 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s total supply is 38,026,082,781 coins and its circulating supply is 38,025,353,672 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

TerraKRW can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

