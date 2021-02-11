Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%.

TRNO stock traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,831. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.29 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

