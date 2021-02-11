Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,887 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 12,193 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Shares of NYSE:LOW traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.99. The company had a trading volume of 24,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,463. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

