Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 312,497 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $34,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 9,974 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 86.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,222 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 13.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 55,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.50. The stock had a trading volume of 39,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,550. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.87 and a 200-day moving average of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $224.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $126.20.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

