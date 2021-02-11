Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,292 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,826 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $15,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after purchasing an additional 434,052 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Target by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,186,000 after purchasing an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Target by 4.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,808,312 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,666,000 after purchasing an additional 83,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Target by 6.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,475,307 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,243,000 after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $192.57. The stock had a trading volume of 26,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,823,212. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $90.17 and a 1 year high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.39. The company has a market capitalization of $96.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

