Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in American Tower by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,763,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $620,214,000 after acquiring an additional 58,469 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in American Tower by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management lifted its position in American Tower by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 21,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 723,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,455,000 after acquiring an additional 149,367 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $230.90. 10,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,221. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $223.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a PE ratio of 54.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 62.61%.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.73.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

