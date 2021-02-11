Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,225 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Linde were worth $24,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Linde by 1,633.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Linde by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,032. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.71 and a fifty-two week high of $274.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $133.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.82.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

