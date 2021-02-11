Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 52,020 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,028 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 52,020 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Comcast by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.73. 240,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $53.06. The firm has a market cap of $241.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

