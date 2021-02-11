Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $87.24 on Thursday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $25.15 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.05.

In other news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $7,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,063 shares in the company, valued at $243,331,480.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.53, for a total value of $257,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,173.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,454 shares of company stock worth $12,810,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

