TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC upgraded TFI International from a neutral rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TFI International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $82.87.

Shares of TFII opened at $80.02 on Wednesday. TFI International has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $81.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 524,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,929,000 after purchasing an additional 29,777 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

