TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TG Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer and other underserved therapeutic needs. The Company is focused on the development of a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of various B-cell proliferative disorders including lymphoma, leukemia, and auto-immune diseases. TG Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Manhattan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TGTX. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.67.

TGTX opened at $49.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.78. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.32). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Yann Echelard sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,201,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $771,308,000 after buying an additional 3,865,631 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 276.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,998,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671,841 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,830,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after buying an additional 871,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,259,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. The company develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

