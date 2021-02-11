Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Thales in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:THLEF opened at $93.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.68. Thales has a 1 year low of $56.07 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; and training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces, as well as digital security solutions.

