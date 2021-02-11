Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Short Interest Up 394.7% in January

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 394.7% from the January 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

THLLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Barclays began coverage on Thales in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thales from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thales presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales stock opened at $18.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.78. Thales has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $21.14.

