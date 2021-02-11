The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) will report sales of $14.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.98 million to $15.60 million. The Bank of Princeton posted sales of $11.99 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Princeton will report full year sales of $56.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $54.96 million to $60.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $57.42 million, with estimates ranging from $56.00 million to $59.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Bank of Princeton.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

BPRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 309,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after buying an additional 31,427 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of Princeton during the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 36.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BPRN opened at $26.25 on Thursday. The Bank of Princeton has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

The Bank of Princeton Company Profile

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

