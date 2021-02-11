The Clorox Company (CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.11 on May 7th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.11 per share on Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th.

The Clorox has raised its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 45 years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 54.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Clorox to earn $8.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.5%.

CLX stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In other The Clorox news, EVP Eric H. Reynolds sold 1,824 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.41, for a total transaction of $378,315.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,855.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock worth $94,686,881. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

