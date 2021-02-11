The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Clorox by 585.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,160,000 after buying an additional 736,152 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Clorox by 6.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Clorox by 260.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,607,000 after purchasing an additional 628,654 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Clorox by 479.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 383,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,688,000 after purchasing an additional 317,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after purchasing an additional 228,327 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $186.63 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.30.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.14, for a total transaction of $298,903.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,417.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 468,528 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,881. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

