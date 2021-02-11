The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.13. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Coca-Cola’s FY2022 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

KO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average is $50.41. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

