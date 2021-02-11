The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by WealthTrust Axiom LLC

WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.47. The stock had a trading volume of 790,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,618,750. The company has a market capitalization of $216.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

