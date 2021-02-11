The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Stock Holdings Cut by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HSBC reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

NYSE KO opened at $49.60 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $60.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.