The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Given “Neutral” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their neutral rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.76.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.41. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $213.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,233,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1,148.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,171,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,361 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

