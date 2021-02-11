The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Trading Up 5%

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.41 and last traded at $15.84. Approximately 2,961,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 1,258,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several analysts have commented on TCS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.75 million, a PE ratio of 33.34 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.61.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.48 million during the quarter. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Gehre sold 7,501 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $83,186.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,083,033 shares of company stock valued at $60,803,974. Insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Container Store Group by 147.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 84.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS)

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

