The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target Raised to $305.00

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $254.00 to $305.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EL. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lowered shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $272.48.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.42, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.16 and a 200-day moving average of $232.99. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $288.49.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total transaction of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total value of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,299,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

