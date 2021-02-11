The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $310.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $219.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Shares of EL stock opened at $284.40 on Monday. The Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $288.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total value of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,785.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,045,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 592,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,245,000 after acquiring an additional 67,450 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 41.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.2% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 32.2% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

